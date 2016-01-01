Dr. Petra Micky Obradovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obradovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Petra Micky Obradovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Petra Micky Obradovic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Hannover Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeside Pediatrics191 S Buena Vista St Ste 240, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 557-7278Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Petra Micky Obradovic, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1225265325
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Krankenhaus Lüneburg, Germany
- Hannover Medical School
- Pediatrics
Dr. Obradovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obradovic speaks German and Spanish.
