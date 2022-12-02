Dr. Peterson Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peterson Pierre, MD
Overview
Dr. Peterson Pierre, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine|Stanford University School of Medicine - M.D..
Locations
Pierre Skin Care Institute77 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 207, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 505-6884Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor, friendly and explains to you the risks and benefits without pushing you to make the decisions.
About Dr. Peterson Pierre, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073663886
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - Stanford University School Med|Stanford University School Med
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center â€“ Stanford University
- Stanford University School of Medicine|Stanford University School of Medicine - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pierre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre works at
Dr. Pierre speaks Spanish.
382 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.