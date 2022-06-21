Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee-Kwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
Dr. Lee-Kwen works at
Locations
Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen3775 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 712-0890
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lee-Kwen for years. He is very professional. He is very thorough. He has excellent bedside manner. He has a wonderful sense of humour. He is very compassionate. He is respectful of your healthcare team. The staff couldn't be better. I would highly recommend Dr. Lee- Kwen to anyone.
About Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811966880
Education & Certifications
- SUNY/B Ed Consor Neurology
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- howard university hospital
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
