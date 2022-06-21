See All Vascular Neurologists in West Seneca, NY
Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.

Dr. Lee-Kwen works at Southtown Neurology of WNY PC in West Seneca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Epilepsy and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    3775 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 712-0890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooks-TLC Hospital System
  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital
  • UPMC Chautauqua

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Epilepsy
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Epilepsy
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 21, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Lee-Kwen for years. He is very professional. He is very thorough. He has excellent bedside manner. He has a wonderful sense of humour. He is very compassionate. He is respectful of your healthcare team. The staff couldn't be better. I would highly recommend Dr. Lee- Kwen to anyone.
    Happy-go-lucky — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811966880
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY/B Ed Consor Neurology
    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Internship
    • howard university hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee-Kwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee-Kwen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee-Kwen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee-Kwen works at Southtown Neurology of WNY PC in West Seneca, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee-Kwen’s profile.

    Dr. Lee-Kwen has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Epilepsy and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee-Kwen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee-Kwen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee-Kwen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee-Kwen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee-Kwen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

