Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD
Overview
Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Dzenis Orthopedics PC5510 Main St Ste 1, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 463-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the most pleasant visit and felt comfortable visiting this office. The staff was great, gave full instructions and still used paper instructions. They were constantly cleaning after each patient. The Dr was great,explained everything did not rush amd the office was not crowded,great appointment schedules. I do not understand how the person below did not get followup but I followed the instructions provided,unfortunate for them, it is a small but comfortable office and friendly staff,even the technician.Highly recommend
About Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Latin and Latvian
- 1982637898
Education & Certifications
- Hosp/Joint Dis Orth Institute
- New York University Med Center
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dzenis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dzenis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dzenis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dzenis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dzenis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dzenis speaks Latin and Latvian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzenis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzenis.
