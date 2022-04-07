See All Urologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Peter Zografides, MD

Urology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Zografides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Zografides works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Luke's Brain & Spine Center
    4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    S Crawford — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Zografides, MD

    • Urology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467453811
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Zografides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zografides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zografides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zografides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zografides works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Zografides’s profile.

    Dr. Zografides has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zografides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zografides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zografides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zografides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zografides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

