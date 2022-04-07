Dr. Peter Zografides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zografides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zografides, MD
Dr. Peter Zografides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
St. Luke's Brain & Spine Center4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5900
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Zografides gave amazing & compassionate care to my Mom while in Flower Hospital and also took the time when she came home. He went above & beyond! Shannon his Nurse in his office also gave excellent care! I am a nurse & know excellent doctors & nurses when I see them in action! Stellar care! I am so happy and impressed with them both!
About Dr. Peter Zografides, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Zografides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zografides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zografides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zografides has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zografides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zografides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zografides.
