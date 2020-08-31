Overview

Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado Health Science Center and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Zimmer works at North Springs Surgical Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.