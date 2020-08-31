Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado Health Science Center and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Locations
North Springs Surgical Associates PC6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 340, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 591-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmer?
Dr Zimmer was great! Everything from the first visit with his office staff to discharge from the hospital was great. Went in for a consult for my hernia on a Monday and had robotic surgery a week later. I really like how he's direct and to the point. He's very confident in himself and that's what I want in a surgeon. Hope I never need his services again, but if I require surgery in the future I will go back to him.
About Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1639141732
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Med Center
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Dr. Zimmer has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.
