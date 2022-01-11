Dr. Peter Zimetbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimetbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zimetbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Zimetbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
New England Deaconess Hospital Esrd185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-9209
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimetbaum encouraged and made available an intervention that vastly improved my quality of life after a negative experience with a RI practice. He and every associate I have encountered has been attentive, professional and responsive. Fortunately I had switched to him prior to the pandemic; my treatment made that first year of isolation so much easier than it would have been. Grateful.
About Dr. Peter Zimetbaum, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932131463
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
