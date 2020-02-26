Overview

Dr. Peter Zheng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tuckahoe, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Bethune Med University Changchun City Jilin China and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Zheng works at Comprehensive Pain Management in Tuckahoe, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.