Dr. Peter Zeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Zeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zeman works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt1905 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3036
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr been going to him since 2007
About Dr. Peter Zeman, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Slovak
- Male
- 1730173287
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeman works at
Dr. Zeman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeman speaks Slovak.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeman.
