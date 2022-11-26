Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA-Jules Stein Eye Inst
Dr. Zeegen works at
Locations
Encino Office16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-3623Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Hills7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 404, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 346-8118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Zeegen for more years than I would like to count. Having moved to another state and having gone to different doctors, I can assure you, he's the best. In fact, I am making an appointment to come to California just to see him.
About Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Armenian
- 1578544144
Education & Certifications
- UCLA-Jules Stein Eye Inst
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeegen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeegen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeegen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeegen works at
Dr. Zeegen has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeegen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeegen speaks Armenian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeegen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeegen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeegen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeegen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.