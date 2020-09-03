Overview

Dr. Peter Zeale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zeale works at MDVIP - New York, New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.