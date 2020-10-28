See All Radiation Oncologists in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Peter Zavitsanos, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Zavitsanos, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Dr. Zavitsanos works at Access Healthcare in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers
    14535 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
3D Conformal Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Optimum HealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr Z is amazing. He spends time with you. Doesn’t rush through the Appointment. He explains everything thoroughly and makes you feel very comfortable
    About Dr. Peter Zavitsanos, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447664453
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts Medical Center, Radiation Oncology
    Internship
    • Signature Healthcare - Brockton Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
