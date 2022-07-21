Dr. Peter Zamfirescu-Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamfirescu-Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zamfirescu-Alexander, MD
Dr. Peter Zamfirescu-Alexander, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med|Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4843Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med|Hahnemann University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Zamfirescu-Alexander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamfirescu-Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamfirescu-Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
