Dr. Peter Zafirides, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Zafirides, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with AULTMAN HOSPITAL

Dr. Zafirides works at Central Ohio Behavioral Medcn in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Ohio Behavioral Medcn
    5025 Arlington Centre Blvd Ste 500, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 538-8300
    Central Ohio Behavioral Medicine
    2000 Henderson Rd Ste 325, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 538-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Nov 07, 2018
    Dr. Zafirides is one of the top psychiatrists in central Ohio. He is knowledgeable, kind and genuine. I'm a mental health professional and he would be my first choice if a loved one needed mental health care.
    Columbus, OH — Nov 07, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Zafirides, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1699845388
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • AULTMAN HOSPITAL
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Zafirides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafirides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zafirides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zafirides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zafirides works at Central Ohio Behavioral Medcn in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Zafirides’s profile.

    Dr. Zafirides has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafirides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafirides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafirides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafirides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafirides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

