Overview

Dr. Peter Zafirides, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with AULTMAN HOSPITAL



Dr. Zafirides works at Central Ohio Behavioral Medcn in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.