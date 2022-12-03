Overview

Dr. Peter Zadvinskis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Zadvinskis works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.