Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD

Ophthalmology
2 (50)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Zacharia works at Worcester Eye Consultants in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Worcester Eye Consultants
    33 Lancaster St, Worcester, MA 01609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 791-8484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Feb 05, 2021
    I’m glad to say that Dr. Peter Zacharia and his staff were the best in every way!! They were quite prompt, professional yet kind and caring. The office flows like a well oiled machine. Dr. Peter Zacharia took the time to listen and I was extremely pleased with his thoughtfulness in his follow up questions. This was my first visit and I would highly recommend Dr. Peter Zacharia, Worcester Eye Consultants, to anyone who needs eye care. I’m happy that I have found them for my future with my eye care needs...
    Renee’ LaForce — Feb 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD
    About Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689666745
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zacharia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zacharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zacharia works at Worcester Eye Consultants in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Zacharia’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

