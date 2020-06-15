Overview

Dr. Peter Yotseff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Dr. Yotseff works at Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Centers in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Miami Gardens, FL, Hialeah, FL and Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.