Overview

Dr. Peter Yoon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Yoon works at Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.