Dr. Peter Yong, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Yong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI.
Locations
- 1 8 Chatham Sq Rm 204, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 227-3994
About Dr. Peter Yong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1558507269
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI
- Pediatrics
