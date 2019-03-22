See All Hematologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Peter Yi, MD

Hematology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Yi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Yi works at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Optical Shoppe
    419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-9300
  2. 2
    Princeton Medical Group P.A.
    3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2019
    A wonderful compassionate doctor... highly attentive.. focused on getting the best result possible for you during a very challenging time
    — Mar 22, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Yi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457499618
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yi has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

