Dr. Peter Yi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Yi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Yi works at
Locations
The Optical Shoppe419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Princeton Medical Group P.A.3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful compassionate doctor... highly attentive.. focused on getting the best result possible for you during a very challenging time
About Dr. Peter Yi, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457499618
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
