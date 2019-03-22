Overview

Dr. Peter Yi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Yi works at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.