Overview

Dr. Peter Yeh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Yeh works at Agility Orthopedics in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Plaistow, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.