See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Peter Yeh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Yeh, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Yeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Yeh works at Gulf Coast Brain and Spine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter J. Yeh MD PA
    4888 Loop Central Dr Ste 540, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 661-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Fusion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Spinal Fusion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yeh?

    May 16, 2022
    It was truly a pleasure and a blessing! Firstly, let me give praise to his staff (Shanie) for being so professional, supportive, and kind to me. (First impression A+) Secondly, Dr. Peter J. Yeh is extremely knowledgeable and explained in laymen terms the pros and cons about my injury/surgery. This allowed me to make an informed decision about the ACDF surgery that I had been hesitant about for several years. Even though he knew I needed this procedure, he didn’t push me but made sure that I exhausted every other option first. My ACDF C3-C7 surgery took 8 hours, and I am very pleased at the outcome. On the day of my surgery, I was VERY nervous and scared. Dr. Yeh’s and Dawn Randazzo’s P.A. demeanor, intuitiveness and bed side manner instantly made me feel at ease. Because my skin keloids easily, I was worried about having an ugly surgical scar but thanks to his assistant Dawn Randazzo P.A. it is hardly noticeable! Both are gems! WONDERFUL and a warm EXPERIENCE! God bless this practice.
    Monica Freelon — May 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Yeh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Yeh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yeh to family and friends

    Dr. Yeh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yeh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Yeh, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Yeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457415754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeh works at Gulf Coast Brain and Spine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yeh’s profile.

    Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Yeh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.