Overview

Dr. Peter Yeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Yeh works at Gulf Coast Brain and Spine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.