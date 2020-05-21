Overview

Dr. Peter Yeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Yeh works at Tccfhc At Cesar Chavez Elem. School in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.