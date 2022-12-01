Dr. Peter Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
Pathology Associates Ltd.625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions
-
2
Specialty Orthopedics and Plastics - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
I was disappointed to see such a low score for Dr. Wu and decided it was imperative that I write a review, that was more recent, to share how great a surgeon this man is. He has been one of the best physicians we have encountered through my husband's cancer journey and did the reconstructive/graft surgery on him. Our family found him to be thorough in explaining everything to us, taking time even after surgery and a long day to always answer any questions/concerns we had. Unlike many doctors, he genuinely cares about his patients, is very humble and always kind and respectful. I would highly recommend him..... he has our family's 5 star review. Added note: As to his office staff they are always very kind. His NP is the greatest and really is absolutely the best. She is extremely sharp, helpful, always cheery and positive. Because of Dr. Wu and Lina and the positiveness, is how my husband pulled through the extensive surgeries he had to have. We are very grateful for them, Sinc
About Dr. Peter Wu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760696371
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- MAYO CLINIC
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.