See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Peter Wu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter Wu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Wu works at Practice in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pathology Associates Ltd.
    625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Specialty Orthopedics and Plastics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?

Dec 01, 2022
I was disappointed to see such a low score for Dr. Wu and decided it was imperative that I write a review, that was more recent, to share how great a surgeon this man is. He has been one of the best physicians we have encountered through my husband's cancer journey and did the reconstructive/graft surgery on him. Our family found him to be thorough in explaining everything to us, taking time even after surgery and a long day to always answer any questions/concerns we had. Unlike many doctors, he genuinely cares about his patients, is very humble and always kind and respectful. I would highly recommend him..... he has our family's 5 star review. Added note: As to his office staff they are always very kind. His NP is the greatest and really is absolutely the best. She is extremely sharp, helpful, always cheery and positive. Because of Dr. Wu and Lina and the positiveness, is how my husband pulled through the extensive surgeries he had to have. We are very grateful for them, Sinc
Mrs Gardner — Dec 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Peter Wu, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Wu, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wu to family and friends

Dr. Wu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Wu, MD.

About Dr. Peter Wu, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1760696371
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Fellowship
Residency
  • MAYO CLINIC
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.