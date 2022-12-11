Dr. Peter Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wood, MD
Dr. Peter Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC615 Lilly Rd NE Ste 100, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 491-4211Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor Regional Health
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Didn’t feel rushed. Dr. Wood is excellent at conveying his observations and recommendations. My questions and concerns were addressed. He is very approachable.
About Dr. Peter Wood, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891864393
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
