Overview

Dr. Peter Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.