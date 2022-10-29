See All Gastroenterologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Peter Wong, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universith Of Virginia and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC
    1031 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?

    Oct 29, 2022
    Been seeing Dr. Wong for a while now. He is very thorough, very conservative, takes time to explain. He has too many patients & runs behind a lot. Very difficult to schedule appointments. He'll want to see you in 6 weeks, but nothing available for 3 mths. Office won't schedule more than 3 mths out. Office communication is spotty at best. Usually 10+ in que. Messages maybe returned 2+ days out.
    upsgator — Oct 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Peter Wong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Wong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wong to family and friends

    Dr. Wong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Wong, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Wong, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922157999
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brooke Army Med Center
    Residency
    • Brooke Army Med Ctr, Gastroenterology
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universith Of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

