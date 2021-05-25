Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Wong, MD
Dr. Peter Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.
New Jersey Medical and Health Associates LLC1 Journal Square Plz Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 217-7999
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Wait was long. Receptionist moved my appointment up And hour and half. Made me wait .
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
