Dr. Peter Wollan, MD
Dr. Peter Wollan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Eye Physicians of Austin P A5011 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 583-2020
Hill Country Eye Center11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 400, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 528-1144
I've been seeing Dr. Wollan for quite awhile. He is very easy to work with and explains everything that is happening. I gave recomended him to others and they are also pleased.
About Dr. Peter Wollan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Wollan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wollan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wollan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wollan has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wollan speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wollan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wollan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.