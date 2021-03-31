Dr. Peter Witherell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witherell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Witherell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Witherell, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dr. Witherell works at
Interventional Spine Pain Consultants - Newark774 Christiana Rd Ste 111, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 478-7001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Witherell has been a huge help with my lower back pain. I thought it was pain I would need to live with long term but his injections have helped greatly. Very nice and compassionate. Thank you Dr. Witherell!
- Pain Management
- English
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Med Ctr Del
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Witherell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witherell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witherell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witherell works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Witherell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witherell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witherell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witherell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.