Dr. Peter Wilusz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilusz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wilusz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Peter Wilusz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clarkston, MI.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6510 Town Center Dr Ste C, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-6000
-
2
Peter M. Wilusz Dpm PC5730 Bella Rosa Blvd Ste 200, Clarkston, MI 48348 Directions (248) 922-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilusz?
Dr Wilusz is friendly, efficient, and very helpful in explaining my symptoms. I have multiple, major health issues that my other doctors don't always cover sufficiently. Very good bedside manner.
About Dr. Peter Wilusz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083692925
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilusz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilusz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilusz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilusz has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilusz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilusz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilusz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilusz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilusz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.