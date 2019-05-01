See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. 

Dr. Wilbanks works at Virginia Women's Center - Rolfe Commons in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Women's Center - Rolfe Commons
    2240 John Rolfe Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 455-9281
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 01, 2019
    I trust Dr. Wilbanks more than any other doctor I’ve ever seen. I’ve known him for most of my life as he is my mother’s gynecologist as well. He has the ability to put my mind at ease and has never made me feel bad for my worries. He has consistently gonna above and beyond and I am so grateful. I highly recommend him to other women. It is not often that we find a doctor who is genuine in their concern for our health.
    Photo: Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD
    About Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902880594
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilbanks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilbanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilbanks works at Virginia Women's Center - Rolfe Commons in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wilbanks’s profile.

    Dr. Wilbanks has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilbanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilbanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilbanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

