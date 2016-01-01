Dr. Peter Wenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wenger, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wenger, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Wenger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 408, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-6694
-
2
Saint Barnabas Pediatric Specialty Center375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-6687
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wenger?
About Dr. Peter Wenger, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396759429
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wenger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenger works at
Dr. Wenger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.