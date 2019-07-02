Overview

Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine.



Dr. Wendschuh works at Breast Health Center in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.