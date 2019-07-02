Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendschuh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine.
Dr. Wendschuh works at
Locations
-
1
Breast Health Center7000 SW 62nd Ave Ph A, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 708-7834Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wendschuh?
Dr. Peter Wendschuh is a wonderful dermatologist. He takes his time and discusses all of your procedure options with you. If he doesn't know something he will research it for you and give you the information. His nurse Anna is also very professional and kind. Grace in the office always goes the extra mile to make sure everything works well for your visit. I am very pleased with Dr. Peter Wendschuh and the staff.
About Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1285613984
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendschuh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendschuh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendschuh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendschuh works at
Dr. Wendschuh has seen patients for Keloid Scar and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wendschuh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendschuh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendschuh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendschuh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendschuh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.