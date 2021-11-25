Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wells, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Midland Memorial Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
North Texas Heart Center3600 Gaston Ave Ste 851, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-6044
ORMC - Electrophysiology605 E 4th St Ste 203, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 339-4307
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wells did my heart ablation in Dallas in 2013. He is simply the best.
About Dr. Peter Wells, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790733103
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Vanderbilt U Hosp Affil
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Hanover College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
