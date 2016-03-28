Dr. Peter Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Weissman, MD
Dr. Peter Weissman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Drs. Katims & Weissman Endocrinology Associates PA7867 N Kendall Dr Ste 80, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 595-0777
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He pays attention to what I say, takes the time with me like a traditional doctor and explains my condition and prognosis.
About Dr. Peter Weissman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1841274529
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Osteopenia, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
