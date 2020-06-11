See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Weisskopf works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acoustic Neuroma
Cerebrovascular Disease
Acute Laryngitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Cerebrovascular Disease
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Granuloma Chevron Icon
Chondroma Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fibrous Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 70 ratings
Patient Ratings (70)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(21)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Weisskopf?

Jun 11, 2020
Very professional. He has a direct manner of communication which I really like. He tells the truth which is getting to be a rare quality in physicians these days who avoid factual discussions. Honesty and giving accurate expectations are what is necessary even if the reality is not what we are hoping for. His style is refreshing and one that is very helpful and honest. My surgery (insertion of a cochlear implant) went well with no complications. His staff is amazing. He or his staff answered messages via the Mayo Clinic portal quickly. I am a very satisfied patient. I highly recommend Dr. Weisskopf.
David Smith — Jun 11, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weisskopf to family and friends

Dr. Weisskopf's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Weisskopf

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD.

About Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1366447518
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • House Ear Clinic
Fellowship
Residency
  • Naval Medical Center San Diego
Residency
Internship
  • Naval Medical Center San Diego
Internship
Medical Education
  • U SC Sch of Med
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisskopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weisskopf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weisskopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weisskopf works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Weisskopf’s profile.

Dr. Weisskopf has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisskopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

70 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisskopf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisskopf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisskopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisskopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.