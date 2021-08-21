Dr. Peter Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Weiss, MD
Dr. Peter Weiss, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore133 Benmore Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (850) 273-6769
Dr. Weiss is the best doctor we have ever had. He cares about his patients and listens to them.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043219959
- Nat'l Naval Med Center|Naval Med Center San Diego
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weiss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
