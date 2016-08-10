Dr. Peter Weis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Weis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Weis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Weis works at
Locations
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8643
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7997
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weis is the best. He listens and interact to help get you the results that can work for you.
About Dr. Peter Weis, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1639140296
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
Dr. Weis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weis.
