Dr. Peter Weingold, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Weingold, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Locations
Peter J. Weingold, M.D.116 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-0183
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Can you listens, he doesn’t make judgments to quickly and looks at everything holistically. He’s very gentle and always tries to make time for you even if it is only FaceTime and I live 500 miles away from him now and I’ve seen them for 25 years.
About Dr. Peter Weingold, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Union College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
