Dr. Peter Weber, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Weber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and helpful in every way. Very successful surgery. A 10+ experience at Sutter Health on Van Ness. Dr. Weber is the doctor’s doctor!
About Dr. Peter Weber, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Emory University
- Emroy U
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.