Dr. Peter Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Waters, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Waters, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Waters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brachial Plexus Program300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waters?
I am a child who has gone through the process of having surgery with Dr.Waters and I feel like i need to tell him that he worked a miracle that no one else could. not only did he give me use of my hand but i got to keep my hand my life has been completely changed by this man and if theirs any doubt to if this man is a sufficient doctor the answer is yes, take it from someone that went through 10 years of 14 operations with him. he is the best doctor i've ever met and i would happily go back under the gun again if he was the one who was operating on me.
About Dr. Peter Waters, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962428763
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women Hospital
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.