Dr. Peter Waters, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Waters, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Waters works at Champaign Dental Group in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brachial Plexus Program
    300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brachial Plexus Injuries
Congenital Diseases
Congenital Malformation
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 21, 2020
    I am a child who has gone through the process of having surgery with Dr.Waters and I feel like i need to tell him that he worked a miracle that no one else could. not only did he give me use of my hand but i got to keep my hand my life has been completely changed by this man and if theirs any doubt to if this man is a sufficient doctor the answer is yes, take it from someone that went through 10 years of 14 operations with him. he is the best doctor i've ever met and i would happily go back under the gun again if he was the one who was operating on me.
    Reilly, Moore — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Waters, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962428763
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women Hospital
    Residency
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waters works at Champaign Dental Group in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Waters’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

