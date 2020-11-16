Dr. Peter Wassmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wassmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wassmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery|University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Bayfront Cardiovascular Associates625 6th Ave S Ste 430, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 380-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wassmer and his staff are very good and it’s a well-organized office. I would highly recommend them.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1225090657
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of St. Raphael, Yale University School of Medicine|Yale University School Of Medicine
- University of Santo Tomas / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery|University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
- Cardiology
