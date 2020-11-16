Overview

Dr. Peter Wassmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery|University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Wassmer works at Bayfront Cardiovascular Associates in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.