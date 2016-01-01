Overview

Dr. Peter Wang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia College Of Physical and Surgery and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at San Antonio Pediatric Sgy Assoc in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.