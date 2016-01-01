Dr. Peter Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia College Of Physical and Surgery and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
San Antonio office4499 Medical Dr Ste 347, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8757
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Peter Wang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish
- 1982656930
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Pa Health System
- Columbia College Of Physical and Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese, Japanese and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.