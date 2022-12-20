Overview

Dr. Peter Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt U MC



Dr. Wang works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.