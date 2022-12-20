See All General Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Peter Wang, MD

General Surgery
5 (185)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt U MC

Dr. Wang works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS
    510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 791-6767
    Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Pacific Obstetrics and Gynecology
    16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 260, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 791-6767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 185 ratings
    Patient Ratings (185)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Meg — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1063475242
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt U MC
    Internship
    • U Tex Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    185 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

