Dr. Peter Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt U MC
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
-
2
Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Pacific Obstetrics and Gynecology16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 260, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang instilled us with confidence. He layed out the options, performed a difficult surgery on my husband and kept me informed. We definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Peter Wang, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1063475242
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U MC
- U Tex Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
185 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.