Dr. Peter Walsh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Walsh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Walsh, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
-
1
The Gi Clinic931 Highland Blvd Ste 3350, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-5336
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
I was not feeling well and was able to see Dr. Walsh on Monday morning. It turned out that I had a serious health issue that he diagnosed and sent me to the hospital. I give him credit for his expertise and knowledge and concern for me. Thanks to him I am now on the road to recovery. I highly recommend him, he is an extremely knowledgeable, kind, and caring person.
About Dr. Peter Walsh, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255372736
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Gnrl Hosp
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.