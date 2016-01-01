Dr. Wallach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Wallach, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wallach, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Center For Dermatology1480 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 753-1030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Dermatology1379 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 Directions (954) 975-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Wallach, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1710987391
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallach has seen patients for Cellulitis, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallach speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.