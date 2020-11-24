Overview

Dr. Peter Wagner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Medical University and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Wagner works at Logan Health in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.