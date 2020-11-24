Dr. Peter Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wagner, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wagner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Medical University and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Health Care Oncology and Hemat350 Heritage Way Ste 1100, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
I highly recommend Dr Wagner as very competent oncologist. He diagnosed me with AML a little over 1 year ago and with his recommendations I was able to go get the right treatment and have been in remission for over 7 months now.
About Dr. Peter Wagner, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1245440841
Education & Certifications
- Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.