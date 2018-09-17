Dr. Peter Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wade, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wade, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital490 Blue Hills Ave, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 522-3711
Saint Francis Medical Group - Neurology1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4304, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and easy! Staff is personable and eager to help
About Dr. Peter Wade, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1275636326
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- College of the Hoy Cross
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
