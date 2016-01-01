Overview

Dr. Peter Vu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Vu works at Ole Saetrum Opgaard MD in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.