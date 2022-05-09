Overview

Dr. Peter Von Doersten, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Von Doersten works at Rocky Mountain Ear, Nose And Throat Center in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.